Ganhador: Maluma Best Latin Award

05:43
Discurso De Agradecimento: Viktória Radványi Generation Change Award
On behalf of all the honorees, LGBTQ+ activist Viktória Radványi accepts the Generation Change Award at the MTV EMA 2021.
14/11/2021
05:31
Turnê de Budapeste: Vai Acontecer no Danúbio
Kamau Makumi of Mary PopKids takes viewers on a sightseeing tour of Budapest, showing off his favorite breakfast spot, a thermal bathhouse, Heroes' Square, the 7th district and more.
13/11/2021
03:52
A História do MTV EMA em 4 Minutos
Join Harriet Rose and relive the biggest moments in MTV EMA history, including host highlights, political statements and memorable virtual moments.
13/11/2021