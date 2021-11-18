Publicidade

01:00

Entrevista - Madonna e FKA twigs

18/11/2021
00:54

Backstage: EMA 2021 Swag Bag

16/11/2021
desempenho
03:05

Show: Måneskin - "MAMMAMIA"

14/11/2021
desempenho
03:20

Show: Ed Sheeran - "Shivers"

14/11/2021
Destaques
01:01

Ganhador: Ed Sheeran Best Artist

14/11/2021
desempenho
02:47

Show: Griff - "One Night”

Griff performs "One Night” at the MTV EMA 2021.
14/11/2021
Destaques
00:37

Ganador: Lil Nas X Best Video

14/11/2021
Destaques
00:48

Ganhador: Maluma Best Latin Award

14/11/2021
desempenho
03:58

Show: Ed Sheeran - "Overpass Grafiti"

14/11/2021
Destaques
01:08

Ganhador: Saweetie Best New Award

14/11/2021
Destaques
00:19

Ganhador: Ed Sheeran Best Song

14/11/2021
Destaques
05:43

Discurso De Agradecimento: Viktória Radványi Generation Change Award

On behalf of all the honorees, LGBTQ+ activist Viktória Radványi accepts the Generation Change Award at the MTV EMA 2021.
14/11/2021
Destaques
00:59

Ganhador: Nicki Minaj Best Hip Hop

14/11/2021
Destaques
00:23

GANHADOR: BILLIE EILISH VIDEO FOR GOOD

14/11/2021
Destaques
02:39

Tapete Vermelho: Madonna

14/11/2021
05:31

Turnê de Budapeste: Vai Acontecer no Danúbio

Kamau Makumi of Mary PopKids takes viewers on a sightseeing tour of Budapest, showing off his favorite breakfast spot, a thermal bathhouse, Heroes' Square, the 7th district and more.
13/11/2021
03:52

A História do MTV EMA em 4 Minutos

Join Harriet Rose and relive the biggest moments in MTV EMA history, including host highlights, political statements and memorable virtual moments.
13/11/2021
Destaques
01:11

Tapete Vermelho: Ed Sheeran

13/11/2021
Destaques
00:19

BTS ganhadores Biggest Fans Award

13/11/2021