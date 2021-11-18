Ganador: Ed Sheeran Best Artist

PUBLICIDAD
02:47
Actuación: Griff - "One Night”
Griff performs "One Night” at the MTV EMA 2021.
15/11/2021
Destacados
05:43
Discurso De Agradecimento: Viktória Radványi Generation Change Award
On behalf of all the honorees, LGBTQ+ activist Viktória Radványi accepts the Generation Change Award at the MTV EMA 2021.
14/11/2021
05:31
Tour de Budapest: Visita al Danubio
Kamau Makumi of Mary PopKids takes viewers on a sightseeing tour of Budapest, showing off his favorite breakfast spot, a thermal bathhouse, Heroes' Square, the 7th district and more.
14/11/2021
03:52
La Historia de los MTV EMAs en 4 Minutos
Join Harriet Rose and relive the biggest moments in MTV EMA history, including host highlights, political statements and memorable virtual moments.
14/11/2021