Tour de Budapest: Visita al Danubio

14/11/2021

Kamau Makumi of Mary PopKids takes viewers on a sightseeing tour of Budapest, showing off his favorite breakfast spot, a thermal bathhouse, Heroes' Square, the 7th district and more.

Ver más

PUBLICIDAD

Viendo

01:00

Entrevista: Madonna y FKA twigs

18/11/2021
00:54

Backstage: EMA 2021 Swag Bag

17/11/2021
actuaciones
03:05

Actuación: Måneskin - "MAMMAMIA"

15/11/2021
actuaciones
03:20

Actuación: Ed Sheeran - "Shivers"

15/11/2021
Destacados
01:01

Ganador: Ed Sheeran Best Artist

15/11/2021
actuaciones
02:47

Actuación: Griff - "One Night”

Griff performs "One Night” at the MTV EMA 2021.
15/11/2021
Destacados
00:37

Ganador: Lil Nas X Best Video

15/11/2021
Destacados
00:48

Ganador: Maluma Best Latin Award

15/11/2021
actuaciones
03:58

Actuación: Ed Sheeran - "Overpass Graffiti"

15/11/2021
Destacados
00:19

Ganador: BTS Wins Biggest Fans Award

14/11/2021
Destacados
01:08

Ganador: Saweetie Best New Award

14/11/2021
Destacados
00:19

Ganador: Ed Sheeran Best Song

14/11/2021
Destacados
05:43

Discurso De Agradecimento: Viktória Radványi Generation Change Award

On behalf of all the honorees, LGBTQ+ activist Viktória Radványi accepts the Generation Change Award at the MTV EMA 2021.
14/11/2021
Destacados
00:59

Ganador: Nicki Minaj Best Hip Hop

14/11/2021
Destacados
00:23

GANADORA: BILLIE EILISH VIDEO FOR GOOD

14/11/2021
Destacados
02:39

Alfombra Roja: Madonna

14/11/2021
05:31

Tour de Budapest: Visita al Danubio

Kamau Makumi of Mary PopKids takes viewers on a sightseeing tour of Budapest, showing off his favorite breakfast spot, a thermal bathhouse, Heroes' Square, the 7th district and more.
14/11/2021
03:52

La Historia de los MTV EMAs en 4 Minutos

Join Harriet Rose and relive the biggest moments in MTV EMA history, including host highlights, political statements and memorable virtual moments.
14/11/2021
Destacados
01:11

Alfombra Roja: Ed Sheeran

14/11/2021