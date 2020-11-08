Winners
Foo Fighters Debuts the New Music Video for "Shame Shame"
2020/11/08
Foo Fighters Debuts the New Music Video for "Shame Shame"
演出
04:25
Little Mix - "Sweet Melody"
2020/11/08
01:01
See the Winners for Best Alternative, Virtual Live and More
2020/11/08
01:08
Anitta Presents the Award for Best Video
2020/11/08
00:21
Sway Accepts Best Hip Hop on Cardi B's Behalf
2020/11/08
00:26
Lady Gaga Scores the Award for Best Artist
2020/11/08
01:07
Big Sean Announces the Winner of Best Hip Hop
2020/11/08
01:17
The MTV EMAs Remember the Stars Who Passed Away in 2020
2020/11/08
00:16
David Guetta and Barbara Palvin Introduce Little Mix
2020/11/08
01:45
Bebe Rexha Introduces the Best Artist Nominees
2020/11/08
00:56
Winning Best Electronic Is David Guetta's Best Birthday Gift
2020/11/08
00:52
Doja Cat Accepts the Award for Best New
2020/11/08
01:12
Anne-Marie Presents the Award for Best New
2020/11/08
演出
04:07
Doja Cat - "Say So"
2020/11/08
01:11
Madison Beer Presents the Award for Best Song
2020/11/08
01:05
Little Mix Enters in Style and Discusses This Historic Year
2020/11/08
00:55
Karol G Celebrates Best Latin Award with Pride
2020/11/08
01:08
DJ Khaled Introduces Colombian Heartthrob Maluma
2020/11/08
01:14
Lewis Hamilton Presents the Award for Video for Good
2020/11/08
00:41
Little Mix Introduces Performers David Guetta and Raye
2020/11/08
00:27
BTS Celebrates Their Best Group Win
2020/11/08