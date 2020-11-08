ADVERTISEMENT

演出
04:25

Little Mix - "Sweet Melody"

2020/11/08
01:01

See the Winners for Best Alternative, Virtual Live and More

01:08

Anitta Presents the Award for Best Video

00:21

Sway Accepts Best Hip Hop on Cardi B's Behalf

00:26

Lady Gaga Scores the Award for Best Artist

01:07

Big Sean Announces the Winner of Best Hip Hop

01:17

The MTV EMAs Remember the Stars Who Passed Away in 2020

00:16

David Guetta and Barbara Palvin Introduce Little Mix

01:45

Bebe Rexha Introduces the Best Artist Nominees

00:56

Winning Best Electronic Is David Guetta's Best Birthday Gift

00:52

Doja Cat Accepts the Award for Best New

01:12

Anne-Marie Presents the Award for Best New

演出
04:07

Doja Cat - "Say So"

01:11

Madison Beer Presents the Award for Best Song

01:05

Little Mix Enters in Style and Discusses This Historic Year

00:55

Karol G Celebrates Best Latin Award with Pride

01:08

DJ Khaled Introduces Colombian Heartthrob Maluma

01:14

Lewis Hamilton Presents the Award for Video for Good

00:41

Little Mix Introduces Performers David Guetta and Raye

00:27

BTS Celebrates Their Best Group Win

