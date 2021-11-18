Red Carpet: Ed Sheeran
11/14/2021
Ed Sheeran arrives at the MTV EMA 2021.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:00
Madonna Breaks Her Life Into Five Acts for FKA twigs
While promoting her documentary "Madame X" on the EMA 2021 red carpet, Madonna shows her response to a thoughtful question from FKA twigs.
11/18/2021
Performance
03:05
Performance: Måneskin - "MAMMAMIA"
Måneskin performs "MAMMAMIA" at the MTV EMA 2021.
11/15/2021
Performance
03:20
Performance: Ed Sheeran - "Shivers"
Ed Sheeran performs "Shivers" at the MTV EMA 2021.
11/15/2021
Highlight
01:01
Winner: Ed Sheeran Wins Best Artist
Ed Sheeran accepts the award for Best Artist at the MTV EMA 2021.
11/15/2021
Performance
02:47
Performance: Griff - "One Night”
Griff performs "One Night” at the MTV EMA 2021.
11/15/2021
Highlight
00:37
Winner: Lil Nas X Best Video
Lil Nas X takes home the award for Best Video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” at the MTV EMA 2021.
11/15/2021
Highlight
00:48
Winner: Maluma Wins Best Latin Award
Maluma accepts the Best Latin Award at the MTV EMA 2021.
11/15/2021
Performance
03:58
Performance: Ed Sheeran - "Overpass Graffiti"
Ed Sheeran performs "Overpass Graffiti" at the MTV EMA 2021.
11/15/2021
Highlight
00:19
Winner: BTS Wins Biggest Fans Award
BTS takes home the Biggest Fans Award at the MTV EMA 2021.
11/14/2021
Highlight
01:08
Winner: Saweetie Best New Award
Saweetie accepts the award for Best New at the MTV EMA 2021.
11/14/2021
Highlight
00:19
Winner: Ed Sheeran Wins Best Song
Ed Sheeran takes home the Best Song Award for "Bad Habits" at the MTV EMA 2021.
11/14/2021
Highlight
05:43
Acceptance Speech: Viktória Radványi Generation Change Award
On behalf of all the honorees, LGBTQ+ activist Viktória Radványi accepts the Generation Change Award at the MTV EMA 2021.
11/14/2021
Highlight
00:59
Winner: Nicki Minaj Best Hip Hop
Nicki Minaj accepts the award for Best Hip Hop at the MTV EMA 2021.
11/14/2021
Highlight
00:23
Billie Eilish wins the Video for Good Award
Billie Eilish wins the Video for Good Award for "Your Power" at the MTV EMA 2021.
11/14/2021
Highlight
02:39
Red Carpet: Madonna Discusses Her Documentary “Madame X”
Madonna talks about her EMA memories and her new film “Madame X” at the MTV EMA 2021.
11/14/2021
05:31
Kamau Makumi Tours Budapest
Kamau Makumi of Mary PopKids takes viewers on a sightseeing tour of Budapest, showing off his favorite breakfast spot, a thermal bathhouse, Heroes' Square, the 7th district and more.
11/14/2021