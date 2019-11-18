Alessia Cara and Sway Present The Generation Change Award
03/11/2018
Young activists Mohamad Aljounde, Ellen Jones and Xiuhtezcatl “X” Martinez accept the Generation Change Award.
Mostrar Mais
Publicidade
Continue assistindo
02:21
Os melhores momentos de Becky G
Host Becky G stole our hearts this year at the 2019 MTV EMA!
06/11/2019
04:00
WELCOME TO THE 2019 MTV EMA IN SEVILLE, SPAIN WITH HOST BECKY G!
Becky G introduces the 2019 MTV EMA and welcomes Best Push and Best New nominee Mabel to the stage!
03/11/2019