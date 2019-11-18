WELCOME TO THE 2019 MTV EMA IN SEVILLE, SPAIN WITH HOST BECKY G!

03/11/2019

Becky G introduces the 2019 MTV EMA and welcomes Best Push and Best New nominee Mabel to the stage!

04:45

SWAY CHATS WITH OUR 2019 MTV EMA GENERATION CHANGE HONOREES ON THE RED CARPET

18/11/2019
02:21

Os melhores momentos de Becky G

Host Becky G stole our hearts this year at the 2019 MTV EMA!
06/11/2019
03:00

MTV EMA em 180 segundos

05/11/2019
02:00

Os melhores looks do tapete vermelho do MTV EMA 2019

05/11/2019
03:02

Os momentos mais legais do MTV EMA 2019

05/11/2019
03:00

HARRIET ROSE CHATS WITH THE STARS BACKSTAGE

05/11/2019
04:00

03/11/2019
02:38

AND THE AWARD FOR BEST POP GOES TO...

03/11/2019
01:39

BECKY G CHALLENGES FLAMENCO DANCERS TO A DANCE BATTLE

03/11/2019
00:21

BECKY G INTRODUCES AVA MAX

03/11/2019
00:32

BECKY G INTRODUCES NCT 127

03/11/2019
00:40

BECKY G INTRODUCES GREEN DAY

03/11/2019
04:25

HALSEY PRESENTS ROCK ICON TO LIAM GALLAGHER

03/11/2019
02:17

BECKY G AND TERRY CREWS REVEAL THE BEST ACTS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD

03/11/2019
02:47

SOFIA REYES AND ABRAHAM MATTEO PRESENT BEST NEW

03/11/2019
03:02

JOAN SMALLS AND SWAY CALLOWAY PRESENT BEST ROCK

03/11/2019
02:11

PAZ VEGA AND DOUTZEN KROES PRESENT BEST HIP HOP

03/11/2019
03:45

AFROJACK AND GEORGINA RODRÍGUEZ PRESENT BEST COLLABORATION

03/11/2019
01:58

Harriet e Justina entrevistam Akon

02/11/2019
01:36

Justina Valentine conversa com Jhay Cortez

02/11/2019