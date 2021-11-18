Zwycięzcy
Historia gali MTV EMAs w 4 minutach
14.11.2021
Join Harriet Rose and relive the biggest moments in MTV EMA history, including host highlights, political statements and memorable virtual moments.
01:00
Interview: Madonna and FKA twigs
18.11.2021
00:54
Backstage: EMA 2021 Swag Bag
17.11.2021
05:31
Wycieczka po Budapeszcie: dzieje się nad Dunajem
Kamau Makumi of Mary PopKids takes viewers on a sightseeing tour of Budapest, showing off his favorite breakfast spot, a thermal bathhouse, Heroes' Square, the 7th district and more.
14.11.2021
03:52
