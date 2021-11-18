Historia gali MTV EMAs w 4 minutach

14.11.2021

Join Harriet Rose and relive the biggest moments in MTV EMA history, including host highlights, political statements and memorable virtual moments.

01:00

Interview: Madonna and FKA twigs

18.11.2021
00:54

Backstage: EMA 2021 Swag Bag

17.11.2021
05:31

Wycieczka po Budapeszcie: dzieje się nad Dunajem

Kamau Makumi of Mary PopKids takes viewers on a sightseeing tour of Budapest, showing off his favorite breakfast spot, a thermal bathhouse, Heroes' Square, the 7th district and more.
14.11.2021
03:52

