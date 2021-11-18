Performance: Ed Sheeran - "Overpass Graffiti"

11/15/2021

Ed Sheeran performs "Overpass Graffiti" at the MTV EMA 2021.

01:00

Madonna Breaks Her Life Into Five Acts for FKA twigs

While promoting her documentary "Madame X" on the EMA 2021 red carpet, Madonna shows her response to a thoughtful question from FKA twigs.
11/18/2021
00:54

Backstage: EMA 2021 Swag Bag

11/17/2021
Performance
03:05

Performance: Måneskin - "MAMMAMIA"

Måneskin performs "MAMMAMIA" at the MTV EMA 2021.
11/15/2021
Performance
03:20

Performance: Ed Sheeran - "Shivers"

Ed Sheeran performs "Shivers" at the MTV EMA 2021.
11/15/2021
Highlight
01:01

Winner: Ed Sheeran Wins Best Artist

Ed Sheeran accepts the award for Best Artist at the MTV EMA 2021.
11/15/2021
Performance
02:47

Performance: Griff - "One Night”

Griff performs "One Night” at the MTV EMA 2021.
11/15/2021
Highlight
00:37

Winner: Lil Nas X Best Video

Lil Nas X takes home the award for Best Video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” at the MTV EMA 2021.
11/15/2021
Highlight
00:48

Winner: Maluma Wins Best Latin Award

Maluma accepts the Best Latin Award at the MTV EMA 2021.
11/15/2021
Performance
03:58

Highlight
00:19

Winner: BTS Wins Biggest Fans Award

BTS takes home the Biggest Fans Award at the MTV EMA 2021.
11/14/2021
Highlight
01:08

Winner: Saweetie Best New Award

Saweetie accepts the award for Best New at the MTV EMA 2021.
11/14/2021
Highlight
00:19

Winner: Ed Sheeran Wins Best Song

Ed Sheeran takes home the Best Song Award for "Bad Habits" at the MTV EMA 2021.
11/14/2021
Highlight
05:43

Acceptance Speech: Viktória Radványi Generation Change Award

On behalf of all the honorees, LGBTQ+ activist Viktória Radványi accepts the Generation Change Award at the MTV EMA 2021.
11/14/2021
Highlight
00:59

Winner: Nicki Minaj Best Hip Hop

Nicki Minaj accepts the award for Best Hip Hop at the MTV EMA 2021.
11/14/2021
Highlight
00:23

Billie Eilish wins the Video for Good Award

Billie Eilish wins the Video for Good Award for "Your Power" at the MTV EMA 2021.
11/14/2021
Highlight
01:11

Red Carpet: Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran arrives at the MTV EMA 2021.
11/14/2021
Highlight
02:39

Red Carpet: Madonna Discusses Her Documentary “Madame X”

Madonna talks about her EMA memories and her new film “Madame X” at the MTV EMA 2021.
11/14/2021
05:31

Kamau Makumi Tours Budapest

Kamau Makumi of Mary PopKids takes viewers on a sightseeing tour of Budapest, showing off his favorite breakfast spot, a thermal bathhouse, Heroes' Square, the 7th district and more.
11/14/2021
03:52

A Brief History of the MTV EMA

Join Harriet Rose and relive the biggest moments in MTV EMA history, including host highlights, political statements and memorable virtual moments.
11/14/2021