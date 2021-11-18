A Brief History of the MTV EMA

14.11.2021

Join Harriet Rose and relive the biggest moments in MTV EMA history, including host highlights, political statements and memorable virtual moments.

Interview: Madonna and FKA twigs

18.11.2021
00:54

Backstage: EMA 2021 Swag Bag

17.11.2021
Auftritte
03:05

Måneskin - "MAMMAMIA"

15.11.2021
Auftritte
03:20

Ed Sheeran - "Shivers"

15.11.2021
Highlight
01:01

Ed Sheeran Wins Best Artist

15.11.2021
Auftritte
02:47

Griff - "One Night”

Griff performs "One Night” at the MTV EMA 2021.
15.11.2021
Highlight
00:37

Lil Nas X Wins Best Video

15.11.2021
Highlight
00:48

Maluma Wins Best Latin Award

15.11.2021
Auftritte
03:58

Ed Sheeran - "Overpass Graffiti"

15.11.2021
Highlight
00:19

BTS Wins Biggest Fans Award

14.11.2021
Highlight
01:08

Saweetie Wins Best New Award

14.11.2021
Highlight
00:19

Ed Sheeran Wins Best Song

14.11.2021
Highlight
05:43

Viktória Radványi Accepts the Generation Change Award

On behalf of all the honorees, LGBTQ+ activist Viktória Radványi accepts the Generation Change Award at the MTV EMA 2021.
14.11.2021
Highlight
00:59

Nicki Minaj Wins Best Hip Hop

14.11.2021
Highlight
00:23

Billie Eilish wins the Video for Good Award

14.11.2021
Highlight
01:11

Ed Sheeran Walks the Red Carpet at the EMA 2021

14.11.2021
Highlight
02:39

Madonna Discusses Her Documentary “Madame X”

14.11.2021
05:31

Kamau Makumi Tours Budapest

Kamau Makumi of Mary PopKids takes viewers on a sightseeing tour of Budapest, showing off his favorite breakfast spot, a thermal bathhouse, Heroes' Square, the 7th district and more.
14.11.2021
03:52

