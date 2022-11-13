Best Moments From the MTV EMA 2022

ema22_mtv_highlights_gallery_1920x1080_111322_1441254516.jpg

1 / 23

Performer OneRepublic

Photo By Jeff Kravitz-Getty

ema22_mtv_highlights_gallery_1920x1080_111322_1441255981.jpg

2 / 23

Performer Stormzy

Photo By Andreas Rentz-Getty

ema22_mtv_highlights_gallery_1920x1080_111322_1441254503.jpg

3 / 23

Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic

Photo By Jeff Kravitz-Getty

ema22_mtv_highlights_gallery_1920x1080_111322_1441253863.jpg

4 / 23

Performer Tate McRae

Photo By Andreas Rentz- Getty

ema22_mtv_highlights_gallery_1920x1080_111322_1441257465.jpg

5 / 23

Performer Tate McRae

Photo By Andreas Rentz- Getty

ADVERTISEMENT
ema22_mtv_highlights_gallery_1080x1080_111322_1441255356.jpg

6 / 23

Performer Tate McRae

Photo By Jeff Kravitz- Getty

ema22_mtv_highlights_gallery_1920x1080_111322_1441256006.jpg

7 / 23

Performers Kalush Orchestra

Photo By Andreas Rentz- Getty

ema22_mtv_highlights_gallery_1920x1080_111322_1441249046.jpg

8 / 23

Presenter David Hasselhoff with Best Longform, Best Video and Best Pop Award Winner Taylor Swift

Photo By BSR Agency- Getty

ema22_mtv_highlights_gallery_1920x1080_111322_1441254706.jpg

9 / 23

Performer GAYLE

Photo By BSR Agency- Getty

ema22_mtv_highlights_gallery_1920x1080_111322_1441254719.jpg

10 / 23

Performer Lewis Capaldi

Photo By BSR Agency- Getty

ADVERTISEMENT
ema22_mtv_highlights_gallery_1920x1080_111322_1441245778.jpg

11 / 23

Performer Ava Max

Photo By Andreas Rentz- Getty

ema22_mtv_highlights_gallery_1920x1080_111322_1441254685.jpg

12 / 23

Performer OneRepublic

Photo By BSR Agency- Getty

ema22_mtv_highlights_gallery_1920x1080_111322_1441251490.jpg

13 / 23

Performer Stormzy

Photo By Andreas Rentz-Getty

ema22_mtv_highlights_gallery_1920x1080_111322_1441247722.jpg

14 / 23

Performer Bebe Rexha

Photo By BSR Agency- Getty

ema22_mtv_highlights_gallery_1920x1080_111322_1441255391.jpg

15 / 23

Performer Lewis Capaldi

Photo By Kevin Mazur- Getty

ADVERTISEMENT
ema22_mtv_highlights_gallery_1920x1080_111322_1441259210.jpg

16 / 23

Performer SPINALL

Photo By Jeff Kravitz- Getty

ema22_mtv_highlights_gallery_1920x1080_111322_1441258086.jpg

17 / 23

Performers Äyanna, Nasty C, SPINALL and members of Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace

Photo By Andreas Rentz- Getty

ema22_mtv_highlights_gallery_1920x1080_111322_1441254730.jpg

18 / 23

Best Longform, Best Pop and Best Video Award Winner Taylor Swift

Photo By BSR Agency- Getty

ema22_mtv_highlights_gallery_1920x1080_111322_1441248507.jpg

19 / 23

Bebe Rexha and David Guetta

Photo By Kate Green/MTV- Getty

ema22_mtv_highlights_gallery_1920x1080_111322_1441258925.jpg

20 / 23

Performer Äyanna

Photo By Jeff Kravitz- Getty

ADVERTISEMENT
ema22_mtv_highlights_gallery_1920x1080_111322_1441248807.jpg

21 / 23

Performers Stormzy and Debbie

Photo By Dave Hogan/MTV-Getty

ema22_mtv_highlights_gallery_1920x1080_111322_1441248388.jpg

22 / 23

Performer Muse

Photo By BSR Agency- Getty

ema22_mtv_highlights_gallery_1920x1080_111322_1441248613.jpg

23 / 23

Performer Ava Max

Photo By Dave Hogan/MTV- Getty