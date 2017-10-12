EMA化妝目標
Tallia Storm’s strong brow and smoky eye combo is captivating.
This lip color couldn’t pair more perfectly with Zara Larsson's white lace dress.
Bebe Rexha is a shimmering beauty with lashes for days.
Lady Gaga keeps us thinking outside of the box with her sparkly green eye brows and blue lips.
Nicki Minaj looks especially pretty in a red lip and shimmery cheeks.
Taylor Swift’s elegant makeup pairs nicely with her soft curls.
No one does a bold lip like Gwen Stefani.
Carly Rae Jepson’s dramatic red lip goes beautifully with her elegant gown.
Ashely Benson’s sultry makeup at the 2015 EMAs is major date night inspo.
Jess Glynne’s light pink lip paired with a strong cat eye is seductive and chic.
Jourdan Dunn’s highlighter is on point and has her looking positively angelic.
Alesha Dixon's purple lip is adorable and fun.
Amy Macdonald's flawless skin and smoky eye shadow make her eyes pop.
Hayley Williams is stirking in this futuristic makeup palette.
Ruby Rose’s natural beauty is highlighted by her nude lip and strong brow.
