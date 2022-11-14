Winners
Videos
Photos
News
Best Moments from MTV EMA Hosts
2022/11/02
Check out the wildest host moments from MTV EMA history, including Eva Longoria's outlandish ham outfit, Ruby Rose and Ed Sheeran's flamethrower contest and Becky G's live wardrobe change
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
03:00
The MTV EMA 2022 in 180 Seconds
2022/11/14
演出
03:28
SPINALL, Äyanna and Nasty C - "Power (Remember Who You Are)"
2022/11/13
Highlight
01:23
Taylor Swift's Short Film "All Too Well" Wins Best Video
2022/11/13
演出
04:05
Kalush Orchestra - "Stefania"
2022/11/13
Highlight
00:26
Anitta Thanks Voters for Helping Her Win Best Latin Award
2022/11/13
演出
03:31
Tate McRae - "she's all i wanna be / uh oh"
2022/11/13
Highlight
00:11
David Guetta Wins Best Electronic Award
2022/11/13
演出
03:22
Lewis Capaldi - "Forget Me"
2022/11/13
Highlight
01:57
Taylor Swift Gets Surprised with Best Pop Award
2022/11/13
Highlight
01:05
Taylor Swift Salutes Fans During Her Best Artist Award Win
2022/11/13
Highlight
00:40
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha Receive Best Collaboration Award
2022/11/13
Highlight
01:23
Gorillaz Take Home the Best Alternative Award
2022/11/13
Highlight
00:16
BLACKPINK Win the Best K-Pop Award
2022/11/13
Highlight
00:21
Sam Smith and Kim Petras Win the Video for Good Award
2022/11/13
Highlight
00:41
Harry Styles and More Among Best Worldwide Acts Winners
2022/11/13
Highlight
01:11
Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" Video Wins Best Longform Award
2022/11/13
演出
04:02
Gorillaz featuring Thundercat - "Cracker Island"
2022/11/13
Highlight
00:39
Muse Makes Inspiring Dedication with Best Rock Award Win
2022/11/13
演出
03:06
Ava Max - "Million Dollar Baby"
2022/11/13
演出
03:53
Muse - "Will of the People"
2022/11/13