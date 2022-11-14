Best Moments from MTV EMA Hosts

2022/11/02

Check out the wildest host moments from MTV EMA history, including Eva Longoria's outlandish ham outfit, Ruby Rose and Ed Sheeran's flamethrower contest and Becky G's live wardrobe change

03:00

The MTV EMA 2022 in 180 Seconds

2022/11/14
演出
03:28

SPINALL, Äyanna and Nasty C - "Power (Remember Who You Are)"

2022/11/13
Highlight
01:23

Taylor Swift's Short Film "All Too Well" Wins Best Video

2022/11/13
演出
04:05

Kalush Orchestra - "Stefania"

2022/11/13
Highlight
00:26

Anitta Thanks Voters for Helping Her Win Best Latin Award

2022/11/13
演出
03:31

Tate McRae - "she's all i wanna be / uh oh"

2022/11/13
Highlight
00:11

David Guetta Wins Best Electronic Award

2022/11/13
演出
03:22

Lewis Capaldi - "Forget Me"

2022/11/13
Highlight
01:57

Taylor Swift Gets Surprised with Best Pop Award

2022/11/13
Highlight
01:05

Taylor Swift Salutes Fans During Her Best Artist Award Win

2022/11/13
Highlight
00:40

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha Receive Best Collaboration Award

2022/11/13
Highlight
01:23

Gorillaz Take Home the Best Alternative Award

2022/11/13
Highlight
00:16

BLACKPINK Win the Best K-Pop Award

2022/11/13
Highlight
00:21

Sam Smith and Kim Petras Win the Video for Good Award

2022/11/13
Highlight
00:41

Harry Styles and More Among Best Worldwide Acts Winners

2022/11/13
Highlight
01:11

Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" Video Wins Best Longform Award

2022/11/13
演出
04:02

Gorillaz featuring Thundercat - "Cracker Island"

2022/11/13
Highlight
00:39

Muse Makes Inspiring Dedication with Best Rock Award Win

2022/11/13
演出
03:06

Ava Max - "Million Dollar Baby"

2022/11/13
演出
03:53

Muse - "Will of the People"

2022/11/13