Girl Crushes of the MTV EMA
2022/11/02
Check out clips of the many incredible women who have taken the stage at the MTV EMA over the years, including Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa, Little Mix, Rihanna, Beyoncé and more.
03:00
The MTV EMA 2022 in 180 Seconds
2022/11/14
演出
03:28
SPINALL, Äyanna and Nasty C - "Power (Remember Who You Are)"
2022/11/13
Highlight
01:23
Taylor Swift's Short Film "All Too Well" Wins Best Video
2022/11/13
演出
04:05
Kalush Orchestra - "Stefania"
2022/11/13
Highlight
00:26
Anitta Thanks Voters for Helping Her Win Best Latin Award
2022/11/13
演出
03:31
Tate McRae - "she's all i wanna be / uh oh"
2022/11/13
Highlight
00:11
David Guetta Wins Best Electronic Award
2022/11/13
演出
03:22
Lewis Capaldi - "Forget Me"
2022/11/13
Highlight
01:57
Taylor Swift Gets Surprised with Best Pop Award
2022/11/13
Highlight
01:05
Taylor Swift Salutes Fans During Her Best Artist Award Win
2022/11/13
Highlight
00:40
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha Receive Best Collaboration Award
2022/11/13
Highlight
01:23
Gorillaz Take Home the Best Alternative Award
2022/11/13
Highlight
00:16
BLACKPINK Win the Best K-Pop Award
2022/11/13
Highlight
00:21
Sam Smith and Kim Petras Win the Video for Good Award
2022/11/13
Highlight
00:41
Harry Styles and More Among Best Worldwide Acts Winners
2022/11/13
Highlight
01:11
Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" Video Wins Best Longform Award
2022/11/13
演出
04:02
Gorillaz featuring Thundercat - "Cracker Island"
2022/11/13
Highlight
00:39
Muse Makes Inspiring Dedication with Best Rock Award Win
2022/11/13
演出
03:06
Ava Max - "Million Dollar Baby"
2022/11/13
演出
03:53
Muse - "Will of the People"
2022/11/13