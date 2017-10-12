1 / 19 Tallia Storm’s strong brow and smoky eye combo is captivating.

2 / 19 Zara Larsson的唇色和她的白色蕾丝连衣裙搭配的十分完美。 Photo By Getty Images

3 / 19 Bebe Rexha的睫毛让她十分美丽。

4 / 19 Lady Gaga keeps us thinking outside of the box with her sparkly green eye brows and blue lips.

5 / 19 Nicki Minaj的红唇和微微发亮的脸颊非常漂亮。 Photo By Getty

6 / 19 Taylor Swift’s elegant makeup pairs nicely with her soft curls.

7 / 19 No one does a bold lip like Gwen Stefani.

8 / 19 Carly Rae Jepson’s dramatic red lip goes beautifully with her elegant gown.

9 / 19 Ashely Benson’s sultry makeup at the 2015 EMAs is major date night inspo.

10 / 19 Jess Glynne’s light pink lip paired with a strong cat eye is seductive and chic.

11 / 19 Jourdan Dunn’s highlighter is on point and has her looking positively angelic.

12 / 19 Alesha Dixon's purple lip is adorable and fun.

13 / 19 Amy Macdonald完美无暇的皮肤和烟熏妆让她的眼睛十分突出。

14 / 19 Hayley Williams的未来主义的妆容非常显眼。 Photo By Dave Benett/Getty

15 / 19 Ruby Rose的裸唇和浓眉让她更漂亮。

16 / 19 Bill Kaulitz of Tokio Hotel is smokey eye goals.

17 / 19 Estelle is absolutely nailing this blue eye shadow moment.

18 / 19 Pete Wentz's bold, single black eye is super cool.