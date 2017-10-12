EMA历年妆容盘点
Tallia Storm’s strong brow and smoky eye combo is captivating.
Zara Larsson的唇色和她的白色蕾丝连衣裙搭配的十分完美。
Photo By Getty Images
Bebe Rexha的睫毛让她十分美丽。
Lady Gaga keeps us thinking outside of the box with her sparkly green eye brows and blue lips.
Nicki Minaj的红唇和微微发亮的脸颊非常漂亮。
Photo By Getty
Taylor Swift’s elegant makeup pairs nicely with her soft curls.
No one does a bold lip like Gwen Stefani.
Carly Rae Jepson’s dramatic red lip goes beautifully with her elegant gown.
Ashely Benson’s sultry makeup at the 2015 EMAs is major date night inspo.
Jess Glynne’s light pink lip paired with a strong cat eye is seductive and chic.
Jourdan Dunn’s highlighter is on point and has her looking positively angelic.
Alesha Dixon's purple lip is adorable and fun.
Amy Macdonald完美无暇的皮肤和烟熏妆让她的眼睛十分突出。
Hayley Williams的未来主义的妆容非常显眼。
Photo By Dave Benett/Getty
Ruby Rose的裸唇和浓眉让她更漂亮。
