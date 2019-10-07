Relembre os melhores e mais loucos looks do EMA
1 / 25
2018: Hailee Steinfeld
2 / 25
2017: Rita Ora
3 / 25
2016: Bebe Rexha
4 / 25
2015: Ed Sheeran & Ruby Rose
5 / 25
2014: Nicki Minaj
Publicidade
6 / 25
2013: Redfoo
Photo By Getty Images
7 / 25
2012: Ludacris
8 / 25
2012: Heidi Klum
Photo By Getty Images
9 / 25
2011: Selena Gomez
Photo By Getty Images
10 / 25
2010: Eva Longoria
Photo By Getty Images
Publicidade
11 / 25
2009: Katy Perry
Photo By Getty Images
12 / 25
2008: Katy Perry
Photo By Getty Images
13 / 25
2007: Snoop Dogg
Photo By Getty Images
14 / 25
2006: Justin Timberlake
Photo By Getty Images
15 / 25
2005: Borat
Photo By Getty Images
Publicidade
16 / 25
2004: Xzibit
Photo By Getty Images
17 / 25
2003: Christina Aguilera
Photo By Getty Images
18 / 25
2002: P. Diddy
Photo By Getty Images
19 / 25
2001: Ali G.
Photo By Getty Images
20 / 25
2000: Wyclef Jean
Photo By Getty Images
Publicidade