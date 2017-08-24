Maquiagens incríveis no EMA
Tallia Storm’s strong brow and smoky eye combo is captivating.
Esse batom da Zara Larsson combina demais com o look all white.
Bebe Rexha brilha muito com esses cílios.
Lady Gaga keeps us thinking outside of the box with her sparkly green eye brows and blue lips.
Nicki Minaj está especialmente gata com esse batom vermelho e as bochechas coradas.
Taylor Swift’s elegant makeup pairs nicely with her soft curls.
No one does a bold lip like Gwen Stefani.
Carly Rae Jepson’s dramatic red lip goes beautifully with her elegant gown.
Ashely Benson’s sultry makeup at the 2015 EMAs is major date night inspo.
Jess Glynne’s light pink lip paired with a strong cat eye is seductive and chic.
Jourdan Dunn’s highlighter is on point and has her looking positively angelic.
Alesha Dixon's purple lip is adorable and fun.
Se liga nessa pele perfeita e nos olhos esfumados matadores da Amy Macdonald!
Hayley Williams está arrasando com essa paleta futurística
A beleza natural de Ruby Rose é ressaltada pelo nude nos lábios e a sobrancelha destacada
