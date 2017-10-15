Oto nominowani w kategorii Najlepszy artysta PUSH
Hailee Steinfeld was originally famous for her acting roles in movies like, True Grit and Pitch Perfect 2. Now she’s being recognized as a super talented singer who puts out empowering messages in her songs.
Jon Bellion is the voice and brains behind the hit, “All Time Low.” His album “Human Condition” is a blend of hip hop, R&B and pop rock.
Julia Michaels has penned huge pop songs including Justin Bieber’s “Sorry.” Her melodic voice and strong songwriting skills are on full display on her debut album, Nervous System.
Kacy Hill went from being Kanye West’s backup dancer to getting herself signed to his record label G.O.O.D. Music. Her debut album, Like A Woman, which West produced, is full of raw emotion.
Khalid is a 19-year-old musician whose soothing voice and relatable lyrics make his songs like “Location” and “Young Dumb & Broke” international hits.
