Griff - "One Night”
15-11-2021
Griff performs "One Night” at the MTV EMA 2021.
Laat meer zien
RECLAME
Aan het kijken
Highlight
05:43
Viktória Radványi Accepts the Generation Change Award
On behalf of all the honorees, LGBTQ+ activist Viktória Radványi accepts the Generation Change Award at the MTV EMA 2021.
14-11-2021
05:31
Kamau Makumi Tours Budapest
Kamau Makumi of Mary PopKids takes viewers on a sightseeing tour of Budapest, showing off his favorite breakfast spot, a thermal bathhouse, Heroes' Square, the 7th district and more.
14-11-2021