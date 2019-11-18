I migliori balli nella storia degli EMAs
10/10/2017
Da Beyoncé a Jason Derulo passando da Ricky Martin, questi artisti hanno fatto la storia degli EMAs con i loro balli
Di più
PUBBLICITÀ
Stai guardando
02:21
IL MEGLIO DI BECKY G AGLI MTV EMA 2019
Becky G ci ha conquistato come presentatrice degli MTV EMA 2019!
06/11/2019
04:00
WELCOME TO THE 2019 MTV EMA IN SEVILLE, SPAIN WITH HOST BECKY G!
Becky G introduces the 2019 MTV EMA and welcomes Best Push and Best New nominee Mabel to the stage!
04/11/2019