Il Tour di Budapest: Giù per il Danubio
14/11/2021
Kamau Makumi of Mary PopKids takes viewers on a sightseeing tour of Budapest, showing off his favorite breakfast spot, a thermal bathhouse, Heroes' Square, the 7th district and more.
Di più
PUBBLICITÀ
Stai guardando
Performance
02:47
Performance: Griff - "One Night”
Griff performs "One Night” at the MTV EMA 2021.
15/11/2021
In evidenza
05:43
Discorso Di ringraziamento: Viktória Radványi Generation Change Award
On behalf of all the honorees, LGBTQ+ activist Viktória Radványi accepts the Generation Change Award at the MTV EMA 2021.
14/11/2021
05:31
Il Tour di Budapest: Giù per il Danubio
Kamau Makumi of Mary PopKids takes viewers on a sightseeing tour of Budapest, showing off his favorite breakfast spot, a thermal bathhouse, Heroes' Square, the 7th district and more.
14/11/2021
03:52
La storia degli MTV EMA in 4 minuti
Join Harriet Rose and relive the biggest moments in MTV EMA history, including host highlights, political statements and memorable virtual moments.
14/11/2021