Rita parla del fatto che presenterà gli EMA nella sua città

01/08/2015

Rita Ora non vede l'ora di presentare gli EMA nella sua città e ci racconta gli aspetti positivi dell'essere la presentatrice di quest'anno.

Di più

PUBBLICITÀ

Stai guardando

04:45

SWAY INCONTRA SUL RED CARPET DEGLI MTV EMA 2019 I PREMIATI COME GENERATION CHANGE

18/11/2019
02:21

IL MEGLIO DI BECKY G AGLI MTV EMA 2019

Becky G ci ha conquistato come presentatrice degli MTV EMA 2019!
06/11/2019
03:00

Gli MTV EMA 2019 in 180 secondi

06/11/2019
03:02

I MOMENTI PIU' COOL DEGLI MTV EMA 2019

06/11/2019
02:00

RED CARPET RECAP: TUTTI I LOOK DEL 2019

06/11/2019
03:00

HARRIET ROSE INCONTRA LE STAR NEL BACKSTAGE

06/11/2019
04:00

WELCOME TO THE 2019 MTV EMA IN SEVILLE, SPAIN WITH HOST BECKY G!

Becky G introduces the 2019 MTV EMA and welcomes Best Push and Best New nominee Mabel to the stage!
04/11/2019
02:38

AND THE AWARD FOR BEST POP GOES TO...

04/11/2019
01:39

BECKY G CHALLENGES FLAMENCO DANCERS TO A DANCE BATTLE

04/11/2019
00:21

BECKY G INTRODUCES AVA MAX

04/11/2019
00:32

BECKY G INTRODUCES NCT 127

04/11/2019
00:40

BECKY G INTRODUCES GREEN DAY

04/11/2019
04:25

HALSEY PRESENTS ROCK ICON TO LIAM GALLAGHER

04/11/2019
02:17

BECKY G AND TERRY CREWS REVEAL THE BEST ACTS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD

04/11/2019
02:47

SOFIA REYES AND ABRAHAM MATTEO PRESENT BEST NEW

04/11/2019
03:02

JOAN SMALLS AND SWAY CALLOWAY PRESENT BEST ROCK

04/11/2019
02:11

PAZ VEGA AND DOUTZEN KROES PRESENT BEST HIP HOP

04/11/2019
03:45

AFROJACK AND GEORGINA RODRÍGUEZ PRESENT BEST COLLABORATION

04/11/2019
05:49

GREEN DAY 'FATHER OF ALL / BASKET CASE' LIVE | MTV EMA 2019

03/11/2019
03:56

AKON & BECKY G 'COMO NO' LIVE | MTV EMA 2019

03/11/2019