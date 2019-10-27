THROWBACK SUI LOOK PIU' PAZZI E COOL DEI PRESENTATORI DEGLI EMA

hailee-steinfeld-1080x1080.jpg

1 / 24

2018: Hailee Steinfeld

rita-ora-2017.jpg

2 / 24

2017: Rita Ora

bebe-2016.jpg

3 / 24

2016: Bebe Rexha

nicki-minaj-2014.jpg

4 / 24

2014: Nicki Minaj

redfoo-2013.jpg

5 / 24

2013: Redfoo

Photo By Getty Images

ludacris-2012.jpg

6 / 24

2012: Ludacris

heidi-klum-2012.jpg

7 / 24

2012: Heidi Klum

Photo By Getty Images

Selena-Gomez-2011.jpg

8 / 24

2011: Selena Gomez

Photo By Getty Images

Eva-Longoria-2010.jpg

9 / 24

2010: Eva Longoria

Photo By Getty Images

katy-perry-2009.jpg

10 / 24

2009: Katy Perry

Photo By Getty Images

katy-perry-2008.jpg

11 / 24

2008: Katy Perry

Photo By Getty Images

snoop-dogg-2007.jpg

12 / 24

2007: Snoop Dogg

Photo By Getty Images

justin-timberlake-2006.jpg

13 / 24

2006: Justin Timberlake

Photo By Getty Images

borat-2005.jpg

14 / 24

2005: Borat

Photo By Getty Images

xzibit-2004.jpg

15 / 24

2004: Xzibit

Photo By Getty Images

christina-aguilera-2003.jpg

16 / 24

2003: Christina Aguilera

Photo By Getty Images

sean-combs-2002.jpg

17 / 24

2002: P. Diddy

Photo By Getty Images

ali-g-2001.jpg

18 / 24

2001: Ali G.

Photo By Getty Images

wyclef-2000.jpg

19 / 24

2000: Wyclef Jean

Photo By Getty Images

jenny-mccarthy-1998.jpg

20 / 24

1998: Jenny McCarthy

Photo By Getty Images

ronan-keating-1999.jpg

21 / 24

1997, 1999: Ronan Keating

Photo By Getty Images

Robbie-Williams-1996.jpg

22 / 24

1996: Robbie Williams

Photo By Getty Images

Jean-Paul-Gaultier-1995.jpg

23 / 24

1995: Jean-Paul Gaultier

Photo By Getty Images

tom-jones-1994.jpg

24 / 24

1994: Tom Jones

Photo By Getty Images