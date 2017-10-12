EMA Makeup Goals

Tallia Storm’s strong brow and smoky eye combo is captivating.

1 / 19

Tallia Storm’s strong brow and smoky eye combo is captivating.

Zara Larsson

2 / 19

Il colore di questo rossetto non poteva accordarsi più perfettamente all'abito in pizzo bianco di Zara Larsson.

Photo By Getty Images

Bebe Rexha is a shimmering beauty with lashes for days.

3 / 19

Bebe Rexha è di una bellezza folgorante con le sue lunghissime ciglia.

Lady Gaga keeps us thinking outside of the box with her sparkly green eye brows and blue lips.

4 / 19

Lady Gaga keeps us thinking outside of the box with her sparkly green eye brows and blue lips.

Nicki Minaj looks especially pretty in a red lip and shimmery cheeks.

5 / 19

Nicki Minaj ci appare particolarmente bella con questo rossetto rosso e guance illuminate.

Photo By Getty

PUBBLICITÀ
Taylor Swift’s elegant makeup pairs nicely with her soft curls.

6 / 19

Taylor Swift’s elegant makeup pairs nicely with her soft curls.

No one does a bold lip like Gwen Stefani.

7 / 19

No one does a bold lip like Gwen Stefani.

Carly Rae Jepson’s dramatic red lip goes beautifully with her elegant gown.

8 / 19

Carly Rae Jepson’s dramatic red lip goes beautifully with her elegant gown.

Ashely Benson’s sultry makeup at the 2015 EMAs is major date night inspo.

9 / 19

Ashely Benson’s sultry makeup at the 2015 EMAs is major date night inspo.

Jess Glynne’s light pink lip paired with a strong cat eye is seductive and chic.

10 / 19

Jess Glynne’s light pink lip paired with a strong cat eye is seductive and chic.

PUBBLICITÀ
Jourdan Dunn’s highlighter is on point and has her looking positively angelic.

11 / 19

Jourdan Dunn’s highlighter is on point and has her looking positively angelic.

Alesha Dixon's purple lip is adorable and fun.

12 / 19

Alesha Dixon's purple lip is adorable and fun.

Amy Macdonald's flawless skin and smoky eye shadow make her eyes pop.

13 / 19

La pelle perfetta e lo smoky eye fanno risaltare meravigliosamente gli occhi di Amy Macdonald.

Hayley Williams is striking in this futuristic makeup palette.

14 / 19

Hayley Williams colpisce nel senso con questo make up futuristico.

Photo By Dave Benett/Getty

Ruby Rose’s natural beauty is highlighted by her nude lip and strong brow.

15 / 19

La bellezza semplice di Ruby Rose è esaltata dalle sue labbra al naturale e dal disegno delle sopracciglia.

PUBBLICITÀ
Bill Kaulitz of Tokio Hotel is smokey eye goals.

16 / 19

Bill Kaulitz of Tokio Hotel is smokey eye goals.

Estelle is absolutely nailing this blue eye shadow moment.

17 / 19

Estelle is absolutely nailing this blue eye shadow moment.

Pete Wentz's bold, single black eye is super cool.

18 / 19

Pete Wentz's bold, single black eye is super cool.

We love how Ninet Tayeb rocks a bright yellow eyeshadow on her brow bone.

19 / 19

We love how Ninet Tayeb rocks a bright yellow eyeshadow on her brow bone.