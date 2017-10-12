EMA Makeup Goals
Tallia Storm’s strong brow and smoky eye combo is captivating.
Il colore di questo rossetto non poteva accordarsi più perfettamente all'abito in pizzo bianco di Zara Larsson.
Bebe Rexha è di una bellezza folgorante con le sue lunghissime ciglia.
Lady Gaga keeps us thinking outside of the box with her sparkly green eye brows and blue lips.
Nicki Minaj ci appare particolarmente bella con questo rossetto rosso e guance illuminate.
Taylor Swift’s elegant makeup pairs nicely with her soft curls.
No one does a bold lip like Gwen Stefani.
Carly Rae Jepson’s dramatic red lip goes beautifully with her elegant gown.
Ashely Benson’s sultry makeup at the 2015 EMAs is major date night inspo.
Jess Glynne’s light pink lip paired with a strong cat eye is seductive and chic.
Jourdan Dunn’s highlighter is on point and has her looking positively angelic.
Alesha Dixon's purple lip is adorable and fun.
La pelle perfetta e lo smoky eye fanno risaltare meravigliosamente gli occhi di Amy Macdonald.
Hayley Williams colpisce nel senso con questo make up futuristico.
La bellezza semplice di Ruby Rose è esaltata dalle sue labbra al naturale e dal disegno delle sopracciglia.
