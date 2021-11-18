UNE MONTAGNE DE DIVERTISSEMENT
L'histoire des MTV EMAs en 4 minutes
14/11/2021
Join Harriet Rose and relive the biggest moments in MTV EMA history, including host highlights, political statements and memorable virtual moments.
01:00
Interview: Madonna et FKA twigs
18/11/2021
00:54
Backstage: EMA 2021 Swag Bag
17/11/2021
performances
03:05
Performance: Måneskin - "MAMMAMIA"
15/11/2021
performances
03:58
Performance: Ed Sheeran - "Overpass Graffiti"
15/11/2021
05:31
Visite de Budapest: le Danube est the place to be
Kamau Makumi of Mary PopKids takes viewers on a sightseeing tour of Budapest, showing off his favorite breakfast spot, a thermal bathhouse, Heroes' Square, the 7th district and more.
14/11/2021
03:52
