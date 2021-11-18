L'histoire des MTV EMAs en 4 minutes

14/11/2021

Join Harriet Rose and relive the biggest moments in MTV EMA history, including host highlights, political statements and memorable virtual moments.

Afficher Plus

01:00

Interview: Madonna et FKA twigs

18/11/2021
00:54

Backstage: EMA 2021 Swag Bag

17/11/2021
performances
03:05

Performance: Måneskin - "MAMMAMIA"

15/11/2021
performances
03:58

Performance: Ed Sheeran - "Overpass Graffiti"

15/11/2021
05:31

Visite de Budapest: le Danube est the place to be

Kamau Makumi of Mary PopKids takes viewers on a sightseeing tour of Budapest, showing off his favorite breakfast spot, a thermal bathhouse, Heroes' Square, the 7th district and more.
14/11/2021
03:52

