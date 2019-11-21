PUBLICITÉ
En train de regarder
04:45
SWAY DISCUTE AVEC LES GRANDS GAGNANTS DE L'AWARD DU 'MEILLEUR.E ACTIVISTE' SUR LE TAPIS ROUGE
21/11/2019
03:05
OUVERTURE DE LA CÉRÉMONIE PAR DUA LIPA
DUA LIPA OUVRE LES MTV EMA 2019 AVEC 'DON'T START NOW'
12/11/2019
02:21
LE BEST OF DE BECKY G
Notre présentatrice Becky G a volé notre coeur lors des MTV EMA 2019 !
07/11/2019
04:00
WELCOME TO THE 2019 MTV EMA IN SEVILLE, SPAIN WITH HOST BECKY G!
Becky G introduces the 2019 MTV EMA and welcomes Best Push and Best New nominee Mabel to the stage!
04/11/2019