Los Estilos Con Mas Flow de la Alfombra Roja de Los MTV EMA 2022

Performer David Guetta

Photo By Jeff Kravitz- Getty

Leomie Anderson

Photo By Daniele Venturelli

Presenter Miguel Ángel Silvestre

Photo By Daniele Venturelli- Getty

Performers Kalush Orchestra

Photo By BSR Agency- Getty

Hosts Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

Photo By Kevin Mazur- Getty

Riccardo Simonetti

Photo By Kate Green- Getty

Performer Armani White

Photo By Daniele Venturelli- Getty

Performer Ava Max

Photo By Kate Green- Getty

Host Rita Ora

Photo By Daniele Venturelli- Getty

Laura Maack

Photo By Daniele Venturelli- Getty

Elizabeth Varela

Photo By Kate Green- Getty

Äyanna

Photo By Kate Green- Getty

Domiziana

Photo By Daniele Venturelli- Getty

Performer Ava Max

Photo By Dave J Hogan- Getty

Bebe Rexha

Photo By Kate Green- Getty

Jack Fowler

Photo By Kate Green- Getty

Best Longform Award, Best Video Award and Best Pop Award Nominee Taylor Swift

Photo By Jeff Kravitz- Getty

Backstage Host Harriet Rose

Photo By BSR Agency- Getty

Hugo Gloss

Photo By BSR Agency- Getty

Luca Vezil

Photo By BSR Agency- Getty

Presenter David Hasselhoff

Photo By BSR Agency- Getty

Leonie Hanne

Photo By Daniele Venturelli- Getty

Sam Ryder

Photo By Dave J Hogan- Getty