Alessia Cara y Sway presentan el premio Generation Change

04/11/2018

Los jóvenes activistas Mohamaad Aljounde, Ellen Jones y Xiuhtezcatl "X" Martinez aceptan el premio Generation Change.

04:45

SWAY CHARLA CON LOS GALARDONADOS CON EL PREMIO MTV EMA GENERATION CHANGE EN LA ALFOMBRA ROJA

18/11/2019
02:21

LO MEJOR DE BECKY G

Host Becky G stole our hearts this year at the 2019 MTV EMA!
06/11/2019
03:00

Los MTV EMA 2019 en 180 segundos

06/11/2019
03:02

LOS MOMENTOS MÁS COOL DE LOS MTV EMA 2019

06/11/2019
02:00

RESUMEN DE LA ALFOMBRA ROJA: LOS DESLUMBRANTES LOOKS DE 2019

06/11/2019
03:00

HARRIET ROSE CHARLA CON LAS ESTRELLAS EN EL BACKSTAGE

06/11/2019
04:00

WELCOME TO THE 2019 MTV EMA IN SEVILLE, SPAIN WITH HOST BECKY G!

Becky G introduces the 2019 MTV EMA and welcomes Best Push and Best New nominee Mabel to the stage!
04/11/2019
02:38

AND THE AWARD FOR BEST POP GOES TO...

04/11/2019
01:39

BECKY G CHALLENGES FLAMENCO DANCERS TO A DANCE BATTLE

04/11/2019
00:21

BECKY G INTRODUCES AVA MAX

04/11/2019
00:32

BECKY G INTRODUCES NCT 127

04/11/2019
00:40

BECKY G INTRODUCES GREEN DAY

04/11/2019
04:25

HALSEY PRESENTS ROCK ICON TO LIAM GALLAGHER

04/11/2019
02:17

BECKY G AND TERRY CREWS REVEAL THE BEST ACTS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD

04/11/2019
02:47

SOFIA REYES AND ABRAHAM MATTEO PRESENT BEST NEW

04/11/2019
03:02

JOAN SMALLS AND SWAY CALLOWAY PRESENT BEST ROCK

04/11/2019
02:11

PAZ VEGA AND DOUTZEN KROES PRESENT BEST HIP HOP

04/11/2019
03:45

AFROJACK AND GEORGINA RODRÍGUEZ PRESENT BEST COLLABORATION

04/11/2019
05:49

GREEN DAY 'FATHER OF ALL / BASKETCASE' LIVE

03/11/2019
03:56

AKON & BECKY G 'COMO NO' LIVE

03/11/2019