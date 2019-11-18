En el backstage con panic! at the disco
04/11/2018
Halsey charla con Becca Dudley justo antes de su primera actuación de "Without Me". Despues Becca se pone al día con Debby Ryan, Brendon Urie y Jack & Jack.
Ver más
PUBLICIDAD
Viendo
04:45
SWAY CHARLA CON LOS GALARDONADOS CON EL PREMIO MTV EMA GENERATION CHANGE EN LA ALFOMBRA ROJA
18/11/2019
04:00
WELCOME TO THE 2019 MTV EMA IN SEVILLE, SPAIN WITH HOST BECKY G!
Becky G introduces the 2019 MTV EMA and welcomes Best Push and Best New nominee Mabel to the stage!
04/11/2019