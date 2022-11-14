Ganadores
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Will Shake Up the MTV EMA 2022
01/11/2022
Join cohosts Rita Ora and Taika Waititi to celebrate global hitmakers with fans around the world at the MTV EMA 2022 on Sunday 13 November.
03:00
The MTV EMA 2022 in 180 Seconds
14/11/2022
actuaciones
03:28
SPINALL, Äyanna and Nasty C - "Power (Remember Who You Are)"
14/11/2022
Destacados
01:23
Taylor Swift's Short Film "All Too Well" Wins Best Video
13/11/2022
actuaciones
04:05
Kalush Orchestra - "Stefania"
13/11/2022
Destacados
00:26
Anitta Thanks Voters for Helping Her Win Best Latin Award
13/11/2022
actuaciones
03:31
Tate McRae - "she's all i wanna be / uh oh"
13/11/2022
Destacados
00:11
David Guetta Wins Best Electronic Award
13/11/2022
actuaciones
03:22
Lewis Capaldi - "Forget Me"
13/11/2022
Destacados
01:57
Taylor Swift Gets Surprised with Best Pop Award
13/11/2022
Destacados
01:05
Taylor Swift Salutes Fans During Her Best Artist Award Win
13/11/2022
Destacados
00:40
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha Receive Best Collaboration Award
13/11/2022
Destacados
01:23
Gorillaz Take Home the Best Alternative Award
13/11/2022
Destacados
00:16
BLACKPINK Win the Best K-Pop Award
13/11/2022
Destacados
00:21
Sam Smith and Kim Petras Win the Video for Good Award
13/11/2022
Destacados
00:41
Harry Styles and More Among Best Worldwide Acts Winners
13/11/2022
Destacados
01:11
Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" Video Wins Best Longform Award
13/11/2022
actuaciones
04:02
Gorillaz featuring Thundercat - "Cracker Island"
13/11/2022
Destacados
00:39
Muse Makes Inspiring Dedication with Best Rock Award Win
13/11/2022
actuaciones
03:06
Ava Max - "Million Dollar Baby"
13/11/2022
actuaciones
03:53
Muse - "Will of the People"
13/11/2022