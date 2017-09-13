TBT: Celebs en su primer EMAs

Britney Spears in 1999

Rihanna in 2006

Justin Bieber in 2011

Foto de Dave Benett/Getty

Foto de Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Lady Gaga in 2011

Foto de Kevin Mazur/Getty

Foto de Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Jonas Brothers in 2009

Kanye West in 2004

Lil' Kim in 2009

Selena Gomez in 2011

Taylor Swift in 2012

Amy Winehouse in 2007

Destiny's Child in 1998

Shakira in 2005

Jennifer Lopez in 2000

Jared Leto in 2007

