03:00

The MTV EMA 2022 in 180 Seconds

11/14/2022
Performance
03:28

SPINALL, Äyanna and Nasty C - "Power (Remember Who You Are)"

11/13/2022
Highlight
01:23

Taylor Swift's Short Film "All Too Well" Wins Best Video

11/13/2022
Performance
04:05

Kalush Orchestra - "Stefania"

11/13/2022
Highlight
00:26

Anitta Thanks Voters for Helping Her Win Best Latin Award

11/13/2022
Performance
03:31

Tate McRae - "she's all i wanna be / uh oh"

11/13/2022
Highlight
00:11

David Guetta Wins Best Electronic Award

11/13/2022
Performance
03:22

Lewis Capaldi - "Forget Me"

11/13/2022
Highlight
01:57

Taylor Swift Gets Surprised with Best Pop Award

11/13/2022
Highlight
01:05

Taylor Swift Salutes Fans During Her Best Artist Award Win

11/13/2022
Highlight
00:40

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha Receive Best Collaboration Award

11/13/2022
Highlight
01:23

Gorillaz Take Home the Best Alternative Award

11/13/2022
Highlight
00:16

BLACKPINK Win the Best K-Pop Award

11/13/2022
Highlight
00:21

Sam Smith and Kim Petras Win the Video for Good Award

11/13/2022
Highlight
00:41

Harry Styles and More Among Best Worldwide Acts Winners

11/13/2022
Highlight
01:11

Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" Video Wins Best Longform Award

11/13/2022
Performance
04:02

Gorillaz featuring Thundercat - "Cracker Island"

11/13/2022
Highlight
00:39

Muse Makes Inspiring Dedication with Best Rock Award Win

11/13/2022
Performance
03:06

Ava Max - "Million Dollar Baby"

11/13/2022
Performance
03:53

Muse - "Will of the People"

11/13/2022