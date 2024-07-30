ENJOY A MOUNTAIN OF ENTERTAINMENT
SIGN UP FOR PARAMOUNT+
Winners
Videos
Photos
News
MTV PUSH: Introducing Austin Mahone (Part 1)
MTV are pushing Austin Mahone around the world in April! Get to know more about Austin here in this first part of a two part exclusive interview!
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
05:03
MTV PUSH: Introducing Austin Mahone (Part 1)
MTV are pushing Austin Mahone around the world in April! Get to know more about Austin here in this first part of a two part exclusive interview!