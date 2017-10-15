Meet 2017's Best Push Nominees

Hailee Steinfeld was originally famous for her acting roles in movies like, True Grit and Pitch Perfect 2. Now she’s being recognized as a super talented singer who puts out empowering messages in her songs.

1 / 11

Hailee Steinfeld was originally famous for her acting roles in movies like, True Grit and Pitch Perfect 2. Now she’s being recognized as a super talented singer who puts out empowering messages in her songs.

Jon Bellion is the voice and brains behind the hit, “All Time Low.” His album “Human Condition” is a blend of hip hop, R&B and pop rock.

2 / 11

Jon Bellion is the voice and brains behind the hit, “All Time Low.” His album “Human Condition” is a blend of hip hop, R&B and pop rock.

Julia Michaels has penned huge pop songs including Justin Bieber’s “Sorry.” Her melodic voice and strong songwriting skills are on full display on her debut album, Nervous System.

3 / 11

Julia Michaels has penned huge pop songs including Justin Bieber’s “Sorry.” Her melodic voice and strong songwriting skills are on full display on her debut album, Nervous System.

Kacy Hill went from being Kanye West’s backup dancer to getting herself signed to his record label G.O.O.D. Music. Her debut album, Like A Woman, which West produced, is full of raw emotion.

4 / 11

Kacy Hill went from being Kanye West’s backup dancer to getting herself signed to his record label G.O.O.D. Music. Her debut album, Like A Woman, which West produced, is full of raw emotion.

Khalid is a 19-year-old musician whose soothing voice and relatable lyrics make his songs like “Location” and “Young Dumb & Broke” international hits.

5 / 11

Khalid is a 19-year-old musician whose soothing voice and relatable lyrics make his songs like “Location” and “Young Dumb & Broke” international hits.

ADVERTISEMENT
Part ray of sunshine, part rapper, KYLE is known to go crowd surfing at his shows on a literal surfboard. You probably know his feel-good, hit song, “iSpy,” which features Lil Yachty.

6 / 11

Part ray of sunshine, part rapper, KYLE is known to go crowd surfing at his shows on a literal surfboard. You probably know his feel-good, hit song, “iSpy,” which features Lil Yachty.

She’s not just Miley’s little sister anymore. Noah Cyrus has shown the world that she also has a big-time singing voice with her debut album, NC-17.

7 / 11

She’s not just Miley’s little sister anymore. Noah Cyrus has shown the world that she also has a big-time singing voice with her debut album, NC-17.

If Lady Gaga and Lolita had a baby you’d get the French, experimental pop singer Petite Meller. Her most popular songs include “Baby Love” and “The Flute.”

8 / 11

If Lady Gaga and Lolita had a baby you’d get the French, experimental pop singer Petite Meller. Her most popular songs include “Baby Love” and “The Flute.”

Rag ‘n’ Bone Man is the soulful, English singer behind the powerful song, “Human.”

9 / 11

Rag ‘n’ Bone Man is the soulful, English singer behind the powerful song, “Human.”

SZA’s (sounds like “sizzah”) seductive, debut album, CTRL, is full of sensual tracks with tropical undertones. She sings honestly about being played and not feeling good enough for someone.

10 / 11

SZA’s (sounds like “sizzah”) seductive, debut album, CTRL, is full of sensual tracks with tropical undertones. She sings honestly about being played and not feeling good enough for someone.

The Head and the Heart is a six-member, indie folk band from Seattle that formed in 2009. The band’s latest album, Signs of Light, features uplifting songs with a 70s feel.

11 / 11

The Head and the Heart is a six-member, indie folk band from Seattle that formed in 2009. The band’s latest album, Signs of Light, features uplifting songs with a 70s feel.