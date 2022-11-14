Winners
Girl Crushes of the MTV EMA
11/02/2022
Check out clips of the many incredible women who have taken the stage at the MTV EMA over the years, including Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa, Little Mix, Rihanna, Beyoncé and more.
03:00
The MTV EMA 2022 in 180 Seconds
11/14/2022
Performance
03:28
SPINALL, Äyanna and Nasty C - "Power (Remember Who You Are)"
11/13/2022
Highlight
01:23
Taylor Swift's Short Film "All Too Well" Wins Best Video
11/13/2022
Highlight
00:26
Anitta Thanks Voters for Helping Her Win Best Latin Award
11/13/2022
Performance
03:31
Tate McRae - "she's all i wanna be / uh oh"
11/13/2022
Highlight
00:11
David Guetta Wins Best Electronic Award
11/13/2022
Performance
03:22
Lewis Capaldi - "Forget Me"
11/13/2022
Highlight
01:57
Taylor Swift Gets Surprised with Best Pop Award
11/13/2022
Highlight
01:05
Taylor Swift Salutes Fans During Her Best Artist Award Win
11/13/2022
Highlight
00:40
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha Receive Best Collaboration Award
11/13/2022
Highlight
01:23
Gorillaz Take Home the Best Alternative Award
11/13/2022
Highlight
00:16
BLACKPINK Win the Best K-Pop Award
11/13/2022
Highlight
00:21
Sam Smith and Kim Petras Win the Video for Good Award
11/13/2022
Highlight
00:41
Harry Styles and More Among Best Worldwide Acts Winners
11/13/2022
Highlight
01:11
Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" Video Wins Best Longform Award
11/13/2022
Performance
04:02
Gorillaz featuring Thundercat - "Cracker Island"
11/13/2022
Highlight
00:39
Muse Makes Inspiring Dedication with Best Rock Award Win
11/13/2022
Performance
03:06
Ava Max - "Million Dollar Baby"
11/13/2022
Performance
03:53
Muse - "Will of the People"
11/13/2022
Highlight
00:15
BTS Wins the Biggest Fans Award at the MTV EMA 2022
11/13/2022