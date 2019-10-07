THROWBACK TO THE COOLEST AND CRAZIEST EMA HOST LOOKS

2018: Hailee Steinfeld

2017: Rita Ora

2016: Bebe Rexha

2015: Ed Sheeran & Ruby Rose

2014: Nicki Minaj

2013: Redfoo

2012: Ludacris

2012: Heidi Klum

2011: Selena Gomez

2010: Eva Longoria

2009: Katy Perry

2008: Katy Perry

2007: Snoop Dogg

2006: Justin Timberlake

2005: Borat

2004: Xzibit

2003: Christina Aguilera

2002: P. Diddy

2001: Ali G.

2000: Wyclef Jean

1998: Jenny McCarthy

1997, 1999: Ronan Keating

1996: Robbie Williams

1995: Jean-Paul Gaultier

1994: Tom Jones

