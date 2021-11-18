Interview: Madonna und FKA twigs

WERBUNG
Auftritte
02:47
Performance: Griff - "One Night”
Griff performs "One Night” at the MTV EMA 2021.
15.11.2021
Highlight
05:43
Dankesrede: Viktória Radványi Generation Change Award
On behalf of all the honorees, LGBTQ+ activist Viktória Radványi accepts the Generation Change Award at the MTV EMA 2021.
14.11.2021
05:31
Budapest-Tour: An der Donau geht es ab
Kamau Makumi of Mary PopKids takes viewers on a sightseeing tour of Budapest, showing off his favorite breakfast spot, a thermal bathhouse, Heroes' Square, the 7th district and more.
14.11.2021
03:52
Die Geschichte der MTV EMAs in 4 Minuten
Join Harriet Rose and relive the biggest moments in MTV EMA history, including host highlights, political statements and memorable virtual moments.
14.11.2021