05.11.2018
Camila Cabello nimmt den Best Song Award an
04:45
SWAY UNTERHÄLT SICH MIT UNSEREN 2019 MTV EMA GENERATION CHANGE PREISTRÄGERN AUF DEM RED CARPET
18.11.2019
04:00
Begrüßt den 2019 MTV EMA in Sevilla mit Host Becky G!
Becky G startet den 2019 MTV EMA und begrüßt die Best Push und Best New nominierte Mabel auf die Bühne!
04.11.2019
01:02
NICOLE SCHERZINGER ERINNERT SICH AN IHRE EMA PERFORMANCE MIT DEN PUSSY CAT DOLLS ZURÜCK
03.11.2019