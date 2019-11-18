Little Mix nehmen den Best UK & Ireland Act Award an

05.11.2018

Becca präsentiert Little Mix als Best UK & Irland Act Backstage

Zeige mehr

WERBUNG

Du schaust

04:45

SWAY UNTERHÄLT SICH MIT UNSEREN 2019 MTV EMA GENERATION CHANGE PREISTRÄGERN AUF DEM RED CARPET

18.11.2019
02:21

DAS BEST OF BECKY G

Host Becky G hat unsere Herzen bei den 2019 MTV EMA erobert!
06.11.2019
02:00

RED CARPET RECAP: DIE HEISSESTEN LOOKS 2019

06.11.2019
03:02

DIE COOLSTEN MOMENTE DER MTV EMA 2019

06.11.2019
03:00

HARRIET ROSE PLAUDERT BACKSTAGE MIT DEN STARS

06.11.2019
03:00

DIE MTV EMA 2019 IN 180 SEKUNDEN

06.11.2019
03:02

Joan Smalls und Sway Calloway präsentieren Best Rock

04.11.2019
00:40

Becky G moderiert Green Day an

04.11.2019
00:21

Becky G moderiert Ava Max an

04.11.2019
02:17

Becky G und Terry Crews verkünden die besten Acts von der ganzen Welt

04.11.2019
02:47

Sofia Reyes und Abraham Matteo präsentieren Best New

04.11.2019
00:32

Becky G moderiert NCT 127 an

04.11.2019
04:25

Halsey überreicht den Rock Icon Award an Liam Gallagher

04.11.2019
02:11

Paz Vega und Doutzen Kroes präsentieren Best Hip Hop

04.11.2019
03:45

Afrojack und Georgina Rodríguez präsentieren Best Collaboration

04.11.2019
01:39

Becky G fordert Flamencotänzer zu einem Dance Battle heraus

04.11.2019
04:00

Begrüßt den 2019 MTV EMA in Sevilla mit Host Becky G!

Becky G startet den 2019 MTV EMA und begrüßt die Best Push und Best New nominierte Mabel auf die Bühne!
04.11.2019
02:38

Und der Award für Best Pop geht an ...

04.11.2019
01:02

NICOLE SCHERZINGER ERINNERT SICH AN IHRE EMA PERFORMANCE MIT DEN PUSSY CAT DOLLS ZURÜCK

03.11.2019
05:49

GREEN DAY 'FATHER OF ALL / BASKETCASE' LIVE

03.11.2019