Wer hat das beste Gesicht beim singen ?
1 / 19
Joe Jonas
Photo By Getty Images
2 / 19
Green Day
3 / 19
Jason Derulo
Photo By Getty Images
4 / 19
Bruno Mars
Photo By Getty Images
5 / 19
Bebe Rexha
Photo By Getty Images
WERBUNG
6 / 19
Zara Larsson
Photo By Getty Images
7 / 19
The Weeknd
8 / 19
Charli XCX
Photo By Getty Images
9 / 19
Enrique Iglesias
Photo By Getty Images
10 / 19
Miley Cyrus
Photo By Getty Images for MTV
WERBUNG
11 / 19
Pitbull
Photo By Getty Images for MTV
12 / 19
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Photo By Tim Whitby/Getty
13 / 19
Taylor Swift
14 / 19
Alicia Keys
15 / 19
Ariana Grande
WERBUNG